Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Veterans in the workforce: D.C. TAG talks strategic focus on leadership, teamwork and adaptability [Image 14 of 14]

    Veterans in the workforce: D.C. TAG talks strategic focus on leadership, teamwork and adaptability

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Brig. Gen. Aaron R. Dean II, The Adjutant General of the District of Columbia National Guard, serves as keynote speaker during a Veterans Day recognition panel at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, in Washington, D.C., Nov. 2, 2023. The “Conversation with Vets” panel discussion was organized by the OCC’s Veterans Employee Network (V.E.N) to address topics including unconscious bias, leadership, teamwork and adaptability. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2023
    Date Posted: 11.07.2023 13:23
    Photo ID: 8111505
    VIRIN: 231102-F-PL327-4964
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veterans in the workforce: D.C. TAG talks strategic focus on leadership, teamwork and adaptability [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Veterans in the workforce: D.C. TAG talks strategic focus on leadership, teamwork and adaptability
    Veterans in the workforce: D.C. TAG talks strategic focus on leadership, teamwork and adaptability
    Veterans in the workforce: D.C. TAG talks strategic focus on leadership, teamwork and adaptability
    Veterans in the workforce: D.C. TAG talks strategic focus on leadership, teamwork and adaptability
    Veterans in the workforce: D.C. TAG talks strategic focus on leadership, teamwork and adaptability
    Veterans in the workforce: D.C. TAG talks strategic focus on leadership, teamwork and adaptability
    Veterans in the workforce: D.C. TAG talks strategic focus on leadership, teamwork and adaptability
    Veterans in the workforce: D.C. TAG talks strategic focus on leadership, teamwork and adaptability
    Veterans in the workforce: D.C. TAG talks strategic focus on leadership, teamwork and adaptability
    Veterans in the workforce: D.C. TAG talks strategic focus on leadership, teamwork and adaptability
    Veterans in the workforce: D.C. TAG talks strategic focus on leadership, teamwork and adaptability
    Veterans in the workforce: D.C. TAG talks strategic focus on leadership, teamwork and adaptability
    Veterans in the workforce: D.C. TAG talks strategic focus on leadership, teamwork and adaptability
    Veterans in the workforce: D.C. TAG talks strategic focus on leadership, teamwork and adaptability

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Veterans in the workforce: D.C. TAG talks strategic focus on leadership, teamwork and adaptability

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    leadership
    workforce
    veterans
    teamwork
    DC National Guard
    Capital Guardians

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT