Veterans in the workforce: D.C. TAG talks strategic focus on leadership, teamwork and adaptability

Brig. Gen. Aaron R. Dean II, The Adjutant General of the District of Columbia National Guard, serves as keynote speaker during a Veterans Day recognition panel at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, in Washington, D.C., Nov. 2, 2023. The “Conversation with Vets” panel discussion was organized by the OCC’s Veterans Employee Network (V.E.N) to address topics including unconscious bias, leadership, teamwork and adaptability. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright)

