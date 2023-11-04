Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 7 of 7]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    11.07.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    231107-N-RQ159-2368 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 7, 2023) An E-2D Hawkeye, attached to the Tiger Tails of Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 125, prepares to land on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during flight operations in support of the Multi-Large Deck Exercise with USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) first-in-class helicopter destroyer, JS Hyuga (DDH 181), in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 7. Ronald Reagan is participating in the bilateral MLDE, which features the ships and aircraft of JMSDF Escort Flotilla 3, as well as the U.S. Navy’s Carrier Strike Group 1 and Carrier Strike Group 5. MLDE is a multi-domain event that grows the already strong partnership and interoperability that exists between the JMSDF and U.S. Navy today. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Heather McGee)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2023
    Date Posted: 11.07.2023 11:41
    Photo ID: 8111374
    VIRIN: 231107-N-RQ159-2368
    Resolution: 2583x1718
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    flight operations
    F/A-18E Super Hornet
    USS Ronald Reagan
    EA-18G Growler
    E-2D Hawkeye

