Military Tropical Medicine students visit a Liberian maternal health center where pregnant women can stay close to their delivery date to ensure safe peripartum care. Photo Courtesy of Military Tropical Medicine course staff.
08.01.2023
11.07.2023
|8111341
|230801-N-YX795-1331
|477x253
|45.94 KB
|BETHESDA, MD, US
|2
|0
This work, Military Tropical Medicine Course Resumes International Field Missions, by LT Jessica Wentlent, identified by DVIDS
Military Tropical Medicine Course Resumes International Field Missions
