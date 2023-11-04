Military Tropical Medicine students participated in a mutual exchange of education day in Liberia. Photo Courtesy of Military Tropical Medicine course staff.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2023 11:43
|Photo ID:
|8111340
|VIRIN:
|230801-N-YX795-2839
|Resolution:
|480x251
|Size:
|41.12 KB
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Tropical Medicine Course Resumes International Field Missions [Image 5 of 5], by LT Jessica Wentlent, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Military Tropical Medicine Course Resumes International Field Missions
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT