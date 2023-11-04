Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    494th Fighter Squadron participates Atlantic Trident 23 [Image 11 of 11]

    494th Fighter Squadron participates Atlantic Trident 23

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.06.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron takes off to participate in Atlantic Trident 23 at RAF Lakenheath, England, Nov. 6, 2023. Atlantic Trident demonstrates how the integration of fourth and fifth-generation assets in the region play a role in increasing air superiority in the European Theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2023
    Date Posted: 11.07.2023 09:46
    Photo ID: 8111127
    VIRIN: 231106-F-UJ371-1086
    Resolution: 2990x1997
    Size: 152.48 KB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    This work, 494th Fighter Squadron participates Atlantic Trident 23 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Lakenheath
    F-15E
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    AtlanticTridant23

