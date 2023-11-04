A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron takes off to participate in Atlantic Trident 23 at RAF Lakenheath, England, Nov. 6, 2023. Atlantic Trident demonstrates how the integration of fourth and fifth-generation assets in the region play a role in increasing air superiority in the European Theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2023 Date Posted: 11.07.2023 09:46 Photo ID: 8111127 VIRIN: 231106-F-UJ371-1086 Resolution: 2990x1997 Size: 152.48 KB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 494th Fighter Squadron participates Atlantic Trident 23 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.