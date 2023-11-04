494th Fighter Squadron participates Atlantic Trident 23

U.S. Air Force Capt. Rob Heckman, 494th Fighter Squadron pilot, performs preflight checks at RAF Lakenheath, England, Nov. 6, 2023. Atlantic Trident 23 provides opportunities for Allied and partner nations to practice information sharing and communication protocols in simulated scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)

