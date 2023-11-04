Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    494th Fighter Squadron participates Atlantic Trident 23 [Image 10 of 11]

    494th Fighter Squadron participates Atlantic Trident 23

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.06.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Rob Heckman, 494th Fighter Squadron pilot, performs preflight checks at RAF Lakenheath, England, Nov. 6, 2023. Atlantic Trident 23 provides opportunities for Allied and partner nations to practice information sharing and communication protocols in simulated scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)

    This work, 494th Fighter Squadron participates Atlantic Trident 23 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

