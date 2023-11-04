Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve helps honor veterans in Boston [Image 7 of 8]

    Army Reserve helps honor veterans in Boston

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris 

    99th Readiness Division

    Col. John Wildermann, congressional legislative liaison for the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, participates in the Boston Veterans Day Parade Nov. 4. Joining Wildermann for the 1.3-mile march were General Gary M. Brito, commanding general of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, Boston Commissioner of Veterans Services Robert Santiago, and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th RD Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    99th Readiness Division
    99th RD
    Michelle Wu
    John Wildermann
    Gary M. Britto

