Col. John Wildermann (left), congressional legislative liaison for the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, greets 90-year-old Korean War Veterans Walter Larkin during Boston Veterans Day Parade Nov. 4. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the U.S. military’s All-Volunteer Force, which represented a paradigm shift for the military – instead of drafting young Americans to fill the ranks of the armed forces, the military began depending exclusively on volunteers, as it still does today. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th RD Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2023 Date Posted: 11.07.2023 08:36 Photo ID: 8111040 VIRIN: 231104-A-VX676-1001 Resolution: 3831x2848 Size: 824.55 KB Location: BOSTON, MA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Reserve helps honor veterans in Boston [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Shawn Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.