Resilience through art

Airman 1st Class Karmella Neal, 436th Logistics Readiness Squadron aircraft parts apprentice, poses for a photo in front of three pieces of her own artwork at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Oct. 12, 2023. Neal’s intense emotions can be seen in her artwork and it can take her up to a week to complete her pieces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dieondiere Jefferies)

Date Taken: 10.12.2023 Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US