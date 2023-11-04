Airman 1st Class Karmella Neal, 436th Logistics Readiness Squadron aircraft parts apprentice, poses for a photo in front of a piece of her own artwork at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Oct. 12, 2023. Neal painted several pieces of art as a way to cope with everyday stress and sometimes can take her up to a week to complete a single piece. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dieondiere Jefferies)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2023 08:36
|Photo ID:
|8111042
|VIRIN:
|231012-F-DJ256-1003
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.99 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Resilience through art [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Dieondiere Jefferies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT