    Resilience through art [Image 1 of 2]

    Resilience through art

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Dieondiere Jefferies 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Karmella Neal, 436th Logistics Readiness Squadron aircraft parts apprentice, poses for a photo in front of a piece of her own artwork at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Oct. 12, 2023. Neal painted several pieces of art as a way to cope with everyday stress and sometimes can take her up to a week to complete a single piece. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dieondiere Jefferies)

    Date Taken: 10.12.2023
    Date Posted: 11.07.2023 08:36
    Photo ID: 8111042
    VIRIN: 231012-F-DJ256-1003
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.99 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    This work, Resilience through art [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Dieondiere Jefferies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dover AFB
    Resilience
    436th Airlift Wing
    Team Dover

