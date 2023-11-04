Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Georgian Wave [Image 8 of 8]

    Exercise Georgian Wave

    BATUMI, GEORGIA

    10.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Bauer 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Members of Georgian special operations forces and Green Berets with U.S. Army 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) perform a training dive in Batumi, Georgia, Oct. 25, 2023. Special Operations Command Europe’s mission and partnerships with other nations’ forces are mutually beneficial and designed to enhance readiness and interoperability and provide deterrence against potential adversaries. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Bauer)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2023
    Date Posted: 11.07.2023 08:23
    This work, Exercise Georgian Wave [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Laura Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia
    Green Berets
    SOCEUR
    Special Forces

