Members of Georgian special operations forces and Green Berets with U.S. Army 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) perform a training dive in Batumi, Georgia, Oct. 25, 2023. Special Operations Command Europe’s mission and partnerships with other nations’ forces are mutually beneficial and designed to enhance readiness and interoperability and provide deterrence against potential adversaries. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Bauer)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2023 08:23
|Photo ID:
|8111026
|VIRIN:
|231025-Z-AA430-4700
|Resolution:
|2625x1544
|Size:
|929.18 KB
|Location:
|BATUMI, GE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Exercise Georgian Wave [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Laura Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
