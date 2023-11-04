U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dexter Carr, 31st Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician prepares to conduct a preflight inspection at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 2, 2023. The aircrew flight equipment team ensures every pilot and aircraft is equipped with the proper gear to carry out the mission at any moment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Synsere Howard)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2023 03:26
|Photo ID:
|8110816
|VIRIN:
|231102-F-SH233-1136
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|732.66 KB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Putting the A-F-E in Safe [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
