    Putting the A-F-E in Safe [Image 9 of 9]

    Putting the A-F-E in Safe

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Airman Synsere Howard 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dexter Carr, 31st Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician prepares to conduct a preflight inspection at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 2, 2023. The aircrew flight equipment team ensures every pilot and aircraft is equipped with the proper gear to carry out the mission at any moment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Synsere Howard)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2023
    Date Posted: 11.07.2023 03:26
    Photo ID: 8110816
    VIRIN: 231102-F-SH233-1136
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 732.66 KB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Putting the A-F-E in Safe [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aviano
    AFE

