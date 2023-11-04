U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dexter Carr, 31st Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician grabs a HGU-56/P helmet to clean at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 2, 2023 The aircrew flight equipment team is responsible for managing, maintaining and inspecting gear worn by pilots, as well as gear placed inside the aircraft to maximize survivability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Synsere Howard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2023 Date Posted: 11.07.2023 03:26 Photo ID: 8110815 VIRIN: 231102-F-SH233-1108 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 625.76 KB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Putting the A-F-E in Safe [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.