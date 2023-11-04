Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kona Veterans Appreciation Day Service [Image 3 of 4]

    Kona Veterans Appreciation Day Service

    POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2023

    Photo by Amy Phillips 

    U.S. Army Garrison Pohakuloa Training Area

    U.S. Army Garrison Pohakuloa Training Area Commander Lt. Col. Tim Alvarado was the guest speaker at the Kona Hongwanji Buddhist Temple/Cub Scout Pack #12 Veterans Appreciation Day Service, Big Island, Hawaii.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2023
    Date Posted: 11.06.2023 21:53
    Photo ID: 8110559
    VIRIN: 231105-A-OV743-1222
    Resolution: 1798x1798
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, US 
    TAGS

    Veterans Day
    Army community relations

