Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hilo Veterans Day Parade 2023 [Image 1 of 4]

    Hilo Veterans Day Parade 2023

    POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2023

    Photo by Amy Phillips 

    U.S. Army Garrison Pohakuloa Training Area

    U.S. Army Garrison Pohakuloa Training Area commander, command sergeant major and staff, as well as 25th Infantry Division Soldiers participate in the November 4, 2023 Veterans Day Parade in downtown Hilo, Big Island, Hawaii.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2023
    Date Posted: 11.06.2023 21:53
    Photo ID: 8110557
    VIRIN: 231104-A-OV743-6603
    Resolution: 2976x1984
    Size: 3.1 MB
    Location: POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hilo Veterans Day Parade 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by Amy Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hilo Veterans Day Parade 2023
    Kona Veterans Appreciation Day Service
    Kona Veterans Appreciation Day Service
    Kona Veterans Appreciation Day Service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    Hilo Veterans Day Parade
    Army community relations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT