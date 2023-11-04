231106-N-OJ308-1019

U.S. Navy Capt. Peter Halvorsen, Commodore, Destroyer Squadron 26 (DESRON 26) gives a speech during an establishment ceremony for Commander, Naval Surface Group Middle Atlantic onboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), Nov. 6. The Navy is establishing Surface Readiness Groups (SURFGRUs) to enhance warfighting readiness and support the North Star objective of 75 mission capable ships. SURFGRUs are and will be established in fleet concentration areas with a mission focus on force generation and preparing more, ready ships for the high-end fight. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac A. Rodriguez)

