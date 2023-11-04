Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    231106-N-OJ308-1008 [Image 1 of 6]

    231106-N-OJ308-1008

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Rodriguez 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    The staff of Destroyer Squadron 26 (DESRON 26) stand at attention during an establishment ceremony for Commander, Naval Surface Group Middle Atlantic onboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), Nov. 6. The Navy is establishing Surface Readiness Groups (SURFGRUs) to enhance warfighting readiness and support the North Star objective of 75 mission capable ships. SURFGRUs are and will be established in fleet concentration areas with a mission focus on force generation and preparing more, ready ships for the high-end fight. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac A. Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2023
    Date Posted: 11.06.2023 20:22
    Photo ID: 8110443
    VIRIN: 231106-N-OJ308-1008
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 231106-N-OJ308-1008 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Isaac Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    231106-N-OJ308-1008
    231106-N-OJ308-1017
    231106-N-OJ308-1030
    231106-N-OJ308-1048
    231106-N-OJ308-1066
    231106-N-OJ308-1019

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. NAVY
    LHD 7
    FORGED BY THE SEA
    CNSGMIDLANT
    SURFGRU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT