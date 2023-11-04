Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Company, BLT 1/5 Trains at Camp Pendleton’s Range 800 [Image 6 of 8]

    Alpha Company, BLT 1/5 Trains at Camp Pendleton’s Range 800

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, runs towards a simulated enemy trench line while conducting Range 800 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 29, 2023. Range 800 allowed BLT 1/5 companies to enhance their combat readiness by conducting low-light, platoon-level combined arms attacks as part of the 15th MEU’s Marine Air-Ground Task Force exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2023
    Date Posted: 11.06.2023 19:14
    Photo ID: 8110326
    VIRIN: 230931-M-HY848-1256
    Resolution: 4608x8192
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha Company, BLT 1/5 Trains at Camp Pendleton’s Range 800 [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    15th MEU
    Marines
    Readiness
    BLT 1/5
    Range 800
    usmcnews

