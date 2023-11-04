Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Company, BLT 1/5 Trains at Camp Pendleton’s Range 800 [Image 4 of 8]

    Alpha Company, BLT 1/5 Trains at Camp Pendleton’s Range 800

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare to maneuver up a hill before attacking a simulated enemy trench line while conducting Range 800 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 29, 2023. Range 800 allowed BLT 1/5 companies to enhance their combat readiness by conducting low-light, platoon-level combined arms attacks as part of the 15th MEU’s Marine Air-Ground Task Force exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 11.06.2023 19:14
    Photo ID: 8110303
    VIRIN: 230929-M-HY848-1167
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 4.19 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha Company, BLT 1/5 Trains at Camp Pendleton’s Range 800 [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    Marines
    Readiness
    BLT 1/5
    Range 800
    usmcnews

