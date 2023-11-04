Mr. Brad Bunn visits CASCOM

Last week, Mr. Brad Bunn, Vice Director for the Defense Logistics Agency, visited Fort Gregg-Adams to gain an understanding of CASCOM & SCoE’s essential role in modernization of the Army’s Sustainment Warfighting Function to support the Army of 2040 and beyond.

During the visit Mr. Bunn met with Maj. Gen. Mark T. Simerly, CASCOM CG, and other senior leaders for discussions and a walking tour of the Ordnance School’s 3D printing and Additive Manufacturing labs. Key topics discussed were Predictive Logistics military and civilian education modernization, Data Analytics, and bulk fuel storage and distribution.

