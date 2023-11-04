Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mr. Brad Bunn visits CASCOM [Image 4 of 4]

    Mr. Brad Bunn visits CASCOM

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Photo by RYAN SHARP 

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM)

    Last week, Mr. Brad Bunn, Vice Director for the Defense Logistics Agency, visited Fort Gregg-Adams to gain an understanding of CASCOM & SCoE’s essential role in modernization of the Army’s Sustainment Warfighting Function to support the Army of 2040 and beyond.
    During the visit Mr. Bunn met with Maj. Gen. Mark T. Simerly, CASCOM CG, and other senior leaders for discussions and a walking tour of the Ordnance School’s 3D printing and Additive Manufacturing labs. Key topics discussed were Predictive Logistics military and civilian education modernization, Data Analytics, and bulk fuel storage and distribution.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
    Date Posted: 11.06.2023 14:26
    Photo ID: 8109687
    VIRIN: 231103-O-SV016-6902
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.88 MB
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mr. Brad Bunn visits CASCOM [Image 4 of 4], by RYAN SHARP, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mr. Brad Bunn visits CASCOM
    Mr. Brad Bunn visits CASCOM
    Mr. Brad Bunn visits CASCOM
    Mr. Brad Bunn visits CASCOM

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense Logistics Agency
    CASCOM
    3d Printing
    Additive Manufacturing
    Predictive Logistics

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT