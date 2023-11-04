Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASA Fort Dix Range Control Fire Breaks maintenance. November 03, 2023

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    Range Control is working on maintenance of fire breaks located here at US Army Support Activity Fort Dix. Firebreaks, also called fireguards or fuel breaks, usually define the perimeter of a prescribed fire or controlled burn and help contain the fire. Firebreaks are areas that lack combustible fuels along the perimeter of a burn area. Firebreaks are important considerations during planning, preparation, and implementation of prescribed fires. (Images provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
