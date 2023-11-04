ASA Fort Dix Range Control Fire Breaks maintenance. November 03, 2023

Range Control is working on maintenance of fire breaks located here at US Army Support Activity Fort Dix. Firebreaks, also called fireguards or fuel breaks, usually define the perimeter of a prescribed fire or controlled burn and help contain the fire. Firebreaks are areas that lack combustible fuels along the perimeter of a burn area. Firebreaks are important considerations during planning, preparation, and implementation of prescribed fires. (Images provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)

