Range Control is working on maintenance of fire breaks located here at US Army Support Activity Fort Dix. Firebreaks, also called fireguards or fuel breaks, usually define the perimeter of a prescribed fire or controlled burn and help contain the fire. Firebreaks are areas that lack combustible fuels along the perimeter of a burn area. Firebreaks are important considerations during planning, preparation, and implementation of prescribed fires. (Images provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)
This work, ASA Fort Dix Range Control Fire Breaks maintenance. November 03, 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by Daniel Amburg
