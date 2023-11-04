The post office installed new smart lockers for members at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 3, 2023. Smart lockers were installed to accommodate 24/7 package pickup for midnight and swing shift workers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2023 09:53
|Photo ID:
|8109011
|VIRIN:
|231103-F-AB266-4166
|Resolution:
|5828x3885
|Size:
|3.37 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAF Mildenhall Post Office installs new smart lockers [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
