    RAF Mildenhall Post Office installs new smart lockers [Image 1 of 3]

    RAF Mildenhall Post Office installs new smart lockers

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Derek Shull, 100th Force Support Squadron official mail manager, tests the new smart lockers at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 3, 2023. Smart lockers were installed to accommodate 24/7 package pickup for midnight and swing shift workers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
    Date Posted: 11.06.2023 09:53
    Photo ID: 8109009
    VIRIN: 231103-F-AB266-4162
    Resolution: 5255x3503
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Mildenhall Post Office installs new smart lockers [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    100ARW
    RAFMildenhall
    BloodyHundredth
    100FSS

