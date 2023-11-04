U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Derek Shull, 100th Force Support Squadron official mail manager, tests the new smart lockers at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 3, 2023. Smart lockers were installed to accommodate 24/7 package pickup for midnight and swing shift workers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2023 09:53
|Photo ID:
|8109009
|VIRIN:
|231103-F-AB266-4162
|Resolution:
|5255x3503
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAF Mildenhall Post Office installs new smart lockers [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT