Armenian military leaders visit EUCOM for bilateral meeting

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Steven Basham, U.S. European Command deputy commander, and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Bryony Terrell, EUCOM deputy director for strategy, plans and capabilities, greet the Republic of Armenia Armed Forces Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Edvard Asryan in front of the EUCOM headquarters building, in Stuttgart, Germany, Nov. 2, 2023. Asryan met with EUCOM leadership and directors to engage in strategic dialogue on Armenia’s current security environment, defense reforms and defense cooperation with the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Frederick Wheeler)

