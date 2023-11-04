U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Steven Basham, U.S. European Command deputy commander, right. shakes hands with the Republic of Armenia Armed Forces Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Edvard Asryan during Asryan's visit to EUCOM headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany, Nov. 2, 2023. Asryan met with EUCOM leadership and directors to engage in strategic dialogue on Armenia’s current security environment, defense reforms and defense cooperation with the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Frederick Wheeler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2023 Date Posted: 11.06.2023 05:17 Photo ID: 8108696 VIRIN: 231103-A-D0520-1001 Resolution: 1600x1280 Size: 356.03 KB Location: DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Armenian military leaders visit EUCOM for bilateral meeting [Image 2 of 2], by Meredith March, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.