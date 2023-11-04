Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Armenian military leaders visit EUCOM for bilateral meeting

    GERMANY

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Meredith March 

    U.S. European Command   

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Steven Basham, U.S. European Command deputy commander, right. shakes hands with the Republic of Armenia Armed Forces Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Edvard Asryan during Asryan's visit to EUCOM headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany, Nov. 2, 2023. Asryan met with EUCOM leadership and directors to engage in strategic dialogue on Armenia’s current security environment, defense reforms and defense cooperation with the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Frederick Wheeler)

    security
    defense cooperation
    Republic of Armenia Armed Forces

