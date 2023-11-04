COMLOG WESTPAC Awards At Quarters

231102-N-JC800-1020 SINGAPORE (Nov. 2, 2023) Yeoman 1st Class Jamal Thompson, left, is awarded Sailor of the Quarter by Capt. Richie Jenkins, Deputy Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73), during an awards-at-quarters. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed naval forces along with regional allies and partners, to sustain patrols in the Indo-Pacific, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler/Released)

