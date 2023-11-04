COMLOG WESTPAC Awards At Quarters

231102-N-JC800-1015 SINGAPORE (Nov. 2, 2023) Quartermaster 2nd Class Harold Thomas, left, is awarded Junior Sailor of the Quarter and Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal by Capt. Richie Jenkins, Deputy Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73), during an awards-at-quarters. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed naval forces along with regional allies and partners, to sustain patrols in the Indo-Pacific, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler/Released)

Date Taken: 11.02.2023 Date Posted: 11.06.2023 Location: SG