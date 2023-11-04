Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th Army Band [Image 5 of 5]

    8th Army Band

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.04.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Adam Fisher 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    The city of Dongducheon held there annual 2023 Hello Dongducheon Festival/Camp Bosan Marching Show at the Bonsandong Tourism District Street, Dongducheon, South Korea, Nov. 4. The event included a performance by the 8th Army Band, a traditional Korean parade, as well as multiple street food vendors. The event was held to promote partnership with the city of Dongducheon and support the local community. The event is a critical component in building bonds for the Camp Casey and Dongducheon community through friendship and understanding having a significant impact on the ROK/U.S. alliance.

    Date Taken: 11.04.2023
    Date Posted: 11.06.2023
    by PFC Adam Fisher

