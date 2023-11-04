The city of Dongducheon held there annual 2023 Hello Dongducheon Festival/Camp Bosan Marching Show at the Bonsandong Tourism District Street, Dongducheon, South Korea, Nov. 4. The event included a performance by the 8th Army Band, a traditional Korean parade, as well as multiple street food vendors. The event was held to promote partnership with the city of Dongducheon and support the local community. The event is a critical component in building bonds for the Camp Casey and Dongducheon community through friendship and understanding having a significant impact on the ROK/U.S. alliance.

