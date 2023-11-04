Master Sgt. Demian Mingo of the 35th Infantry Division Artillery, was promoted to his current rank by Col. Rodney Seaba, commander of the 35th ID Artillery, during a ceremony at the Division Headquarters, November 4, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Evan Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2023 14:23
|Photo ID:
|8107601
|VIRIN:
|231104-A-KK913-7653
|Resolution:
|4464x2681
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Master Sgt. Mingo of 35th ID Artillery promoted [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Evan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT