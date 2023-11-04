Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master Sgt. Mingo of 35th ID Artillery promoted [Image 2 of 4]

    Master Sgt. Mingo of 35th ID Artillery promoted

    LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Evan Anderson 

    35th Infantry Division

    Master Sgt. Demian Mingo of the 35th Infantry Division Artillery, was promoted to his current rank by Col. Rodney Seaba, commander of the 35th ID Artillery, during a ceremony at the Division Headquarters, November 4, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Evan Anderson)

    This work, Master Sgt. Mingo of 35th ID Artillery promoted [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Evan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    promotion
    enlisted
    award
    artillery
    recognize

