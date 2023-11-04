Master Sgt. Mingo of 35th ID Artillery promoted

Master Sgt. Demian Mingo of the 35th Infantry Division Artillery, was promoted to his current rank by Col. Rodney Seaba, commander of the 35th ID Artillery, during a ceremony at the Division Headquarters, November 4, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Evan Anderson)

