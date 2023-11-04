Lt. Col. Aaron Pinson addresses the members of the 26th Space Aggressor Squadron for the first time as their new commander during a change of command ceremony on Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, on November 4, 2023. Pinson assumed command of the 26th SAS from Col. Timothy Paget.
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2023 12:25
|Photo ID:
|8107213
|VIRIN:
|231104-F-LH226-1022
|Resolution:
|3958x3798
|Size:
|7.01 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 26th SAS welcomes new commander [Image 2 of 2], by Capt. Kayla Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
