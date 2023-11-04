26th SAS welcomes new commander

Lt. Col. Aaron Pinson addresses the members of the 26th Space Aggressor Squadron for the first time as their new commander during a change of command ceremony on Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, on November 4, 2023. Pinson assumed command of the 26th SAS from Col. Timothy Paget.

