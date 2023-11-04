Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    26th SAS welcomes new commander [Image 1 of 2]

    26th SAS welcomes new commander

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2023

    Photo by Capt. Kayla Edwards 

    310th Space Wing

    Lt. Col. Aaron Pinson accepts the guidon from Col. Elizabeth Paget, 310th Operations Group commander, during the 26th Space Aggressor Squadron change of command ceremony on Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, November 4, 2023.

    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    space
    change of command
    aggressors

