Lt. Col. Aaron Pinson accepts the guidon from Col. Elizabeth Paget, 310th Operations Group commander, during the 26th Space Aggressor Squadron change of command ceremony on Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, November 4, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2023 12:25
|Photo ID:
|8107211
|VIRIN:
|231104-F-LH226-1021
|Resolution:
|3329x4024
|Size:
|7.86 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 26th SAS welcomes new commander [Image 2 of 2], by Capt. Kayla Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
