Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port aboard Naval Station Norfolk.

230217-N-TY639-1255 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Feb. 17, 2023) Sailors assigned to USS Harry S. Truman and firefighters from Mid-Atlantic Fire Rescue participate in a Chapter 13 fire drill, Feb. 17, 2023. This graded damage control training exercise is intended to familiarize Truman damage control personnel with the firefighting capabilities of Mid-Atlantic Fire Rescue and to enhance coordination in the event of a casualty inport. The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) is currently undergoing a planned incremental availability (PIA) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Nass)

