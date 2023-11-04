U.S. Army and Air Force Conduct Airdrops of Equipment During JPMRC 24-01

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 225th Brigade Support Battalion, 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division perform recovery operations following an airdrop during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC), at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Nov. 4, 2023. JPMRC is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 24-01 includes over 5,300 training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Indonesia and Thailand. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich)

Date Taken: 11.04.2023 Location: POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, US