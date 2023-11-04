Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army and Air Force Conduct Airdrops of Equipment During JPMRC 24-01 [Image 7 of 7]

    U.S. Army and Air Force Conduct Airdrops of Equipment During JPMRC 24-01

    POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2023

    Photo by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 225th Brigade Support Battalion, 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division perform recovery operations following an airdrop during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC), at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Nov. 4, 2023. JPMRC is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 24-01 includes over 5,300 training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Indonesia and Thailand. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2023
    Date Posted: 11.04.2023 23:59
    Photo ID: 8106743
    VIRIN: 231104-A-CJ630-9879
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.05 MB
    Location: POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army and Air Force Conduct Airdrops of Equipment During JPMRC 24-01 [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Abreanna Goodrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army and Air Force Conduct Airdrops of Equipment During JPMRC 24-01
    U.S. Army and Air Force Conduct Airdrops of Equipment During JPMRC 24-01
    U.S. Army and Air Force Conduct Airdrops of Equipment During JPMRC 24-01
    U.S. Army and Air Force Conduct Airdrops of Equipment During JPMRC 24-01
    U.S. Army and Air Force Conduct Airdrops of Equipment During JPMRC 24-01
    U.S. Army and Air Force Conduct Airdrops of Equipment During JPMRC 24-01
    U.S. Army and Air Force Conduct Airdrops of Equipment During JPMRC 24-01

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Lethality
    JPMRC
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT