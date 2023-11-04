Martin County, KY - Kentucky Emergency Management and over 60 partner agencies respond to an incident in Martin County, Kentucky after an industrial structure collapse including two trapped individuals on October 31, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2023 20:50
|Photo ID:
|8106615
|VIRIN:
|231101-A-OX664-5958
|Resolution:
|1024x810
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|PILGRAM, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Martin County Structural Collapse [Image 36 of 36], by SSG Jessica Elbouab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT