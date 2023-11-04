Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Martin County Structural Collapse [Image 28 of 36]

    Martin County Structural Collapse

    PILGRAM, KY, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Elbouab  

    Kentucky Emergency Management

    Martin County, KY - Kentucky Emergency Management and over 60 partner agencies respond to an incident in Martin County, Kentucky after an industrial structure collapse including two trapped individuals on October 31, 2023.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Martin County Structural Collapse [Image 36 of 36], by SSG Jessica Elbouab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

