    First Team Troopers Conduct Wet Gap Crossing

    First Team Troopers Conduct Wet Gap Crossing

    TX, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Darrell Stembridge 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Troopers from 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division conduct a Wet Gap Crossing across a body of water during Remagen Ready 24-1 on Fort Cavazos, Texas, Nov. 4. Remagen Ready 24-1 is an 11-day training exercise focused on Large Scale Combat Operations with the division as unit of action. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Darrell Stembridge)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2023
    Date Posted: 11.04.2023 17:57
    Photo ID: 8106448
    VIRIN: 220114-A-UT418-1044
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 7.03 MB
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Team Troopers Conduct Wet Gap Crossing [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Darrell Stembridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1st Cavalry Division
    Texas
    First Team
    Wet Gap Crossing
    Fort Cavazos
    Remagen Ready 24-1

