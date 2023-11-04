Troopers from 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division conduct a Wet Gap Crossing across a body of water during Remagen Ready 24-1 on Fort Cavazos, Texas, Nov. 4. Remagen Ready 24-1 is an 11-day training exercise focused on Large Scale Combat Operations with the division as unit of action. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Darrell Stembridge)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2023 Date Posted: 11.04.2023 17:57 Photo ID: 8106448 VIRIN: 220114-A-UT418-1044 Resolution: 6960x4640 Size: 7.03 MB Location: TX, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First Team Troopers Conduct Wet Gap Crossing [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Darrell Stembridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.