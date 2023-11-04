First Team Troopers Conduct Wet Gap Crossing

Troopers from 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division conduct a Wet Gap Crossing across a body of water during Remagen Ready 24-1 on Fort Cavazos, Texas, Nov. 4. Remagen Ready 24-1 is an 11-day training exercise focused on Large Scale Combat Operations with the division as unit of action. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Darrell Stembridge)
