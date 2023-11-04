Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    192nd Field Feeding Detachment [Image 4 of 4]

    192nd Field Feeding Detachment

    FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO

    11.04.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Jean Martinez Ruiz 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Luis Robles, supply sergeant assigned to 101st Troop Command, right, speaks to the soldiers assigned to the 192nd Quartermaster Field Feeding Detachment, 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, November 4, 2023. The food services specialists are responsible for the preparation and food services on a large scale both in Army Dining Facilities and in the field where troops can sit down and grab a meal between trainings or operational events. The recently federalized 192nd FFD provides field feeding to operational forces assigned to the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Soldiers on deployment, during field trainings and in garrison environments. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jean Martínez)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2023
    Date Posted: 11.04.2023 16:27
    This work, 192nd Field Feeding Detachment [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Jean Martinez Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    192nd Field Feeding Detachment Created From Scratch

    Puerto Rico National Guard
    Cooks
    PRNG

