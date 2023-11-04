192nd Field Feeding Detachment

An Army cook assigned to the 192nd Quartermaster Field Feeding Detachment, 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, serves food to a Soldier at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, November 4, 2023. The food services specialists are responsible for the preparation and food services on a large scale both in Army Dining Facilities and in the field where troops can sit down and grab a meal between trainings or operational events. The recently federalized 192nd FFD provides field feeding to operational forces assigned to the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Soldiers on deployment, during field trainings and in garrison environments. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jean Martínez)

