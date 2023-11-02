Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JPMRC 24-01 Wolfhounds [Image 1 of 2]

    JPMRC 24-01 Wolfhounds

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Spc. Evangelos Wilson 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, pulls security down a road during JPMRC 24-01, Schofield, Hawaii, Nov 2, 2023. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 24-01 includes over 5,300 training participants, from across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and Thailand (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Evangelos Wilson/ 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2023
    Date Posted: 11.03.2023 22:33
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JPMRC 24-01 Wolfhounds [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Evangelos Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JPMRC 24-01 Wolfhounds
    JPMRC OPFOR

    TAGS

    readiness
    lethality
    JPMRC
    Free and Open Indo Pacfic
    JPMRC 24 01

