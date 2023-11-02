A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, pulls security down a road during JPMRC 24-01, Schofield, Hawaii, Nov 2, 2023. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 24-01 includes over 5,300 training participants, from across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and Thailand (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Evangelos Wilson/ 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2023 22:33
|Photo ID:
|8105712
|VIRIN:
|231102-A-SI551-7215
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JPMRC 24-01 Wolfhounds [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Evangelos Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
