JPMRC OPFOR

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, return fire during JPMRC 24-01, Schofield, Hawaii, Nov 3, 2023. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 24-01 includes over 5,300 training participants, from across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and Thailand (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Evangelos Wilson/ 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team)

