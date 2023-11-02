Chief Boatswain's Mate Richard Abreu, assigned to the deck department of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), makes adjustments to a mural in the fo'c'sle while operating in the Mediterranean Sea, Oct, 20, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Triniti Lersch)

