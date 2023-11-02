Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Deck Department [Image 3 of 4]

    Deck Department

    NORFOLK, MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    10.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Triniti Lersch 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Chief Boatswain's Mate Richard Abreu, assigned to the deck department of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), makes adjustments to a mural in the fo'c'sle while operating in the Mediterranean Sea, Oct, 20, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Triniti Lersch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2023
    Date Posted: 11.03.2023 18:24
    Photo ID: 8105519
    VIRIN: 231020-N-GK686-1018
    Resolution: 4601x3286
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deck Department [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Triniti Lersch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AIMD
    Supply Department
    Deck Department
    AIMD

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    Sailors
    US Navy
    GRF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT