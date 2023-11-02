Chief Personnel Specialist Temitope Alao, assigned to the supply department of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), reviews routing sheets in the Mediterranean Sea, Oct, 20, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Triniti Lersch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.20.2023 Date Posted: 11.03.2023 18:24 Photo ID: 8105518 VIRIN: 231020-N-GK686-1002 Resolution: 3393x2262 Size: 602.27 KB Location: NORFOLK, MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Supply Department [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Triniti Lersch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.