U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Rich Adams, right, with his son Zack Adams, Oct. 26, 2002. Zack is now a second lieutenant and recently graduated from U.S. Army Initial Entry Rotary Wing school. (Courtesy Photo)
Legacy in flight: Father and son fly together
UH-60 Black Hawk
Fort Indiantown Gap
Aviation
