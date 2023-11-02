U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Rich Adams pins aviator wings on his son, 2nd Lt. Zack Adams, upon his graduation from U.S. Army Initial Entry Rotary Wing school at Fort Novosel, Alabama, Oct. 5 2023. (Courtesy Photo)
Legacy in flight: Father and son fly together
UH-60 Black Hawk
Fort Indiantown Gap
Aviation
